HIGHLAND, IN — Peter "Hon" Rico, 75, of Highland, IN, was called by the Lord to be reunited with his bride, Monica "Mona" Rico on Tuesday, January 25, 2021. He is survived by his loving children, son, Damian (Kari) Rico, and daughter, Tiffany (Raul) Maldonado; grandchildren: Raul, Rico, Reis, Ryan Maldonado and Alexandria, Anthony and Monica Rico and Adriana Vizcarra; and great-grandchildren, Shane and Ava; and Beloved Sister, Laura (Bruce) Benben.

Most people yearn to meet their heroes, we were honored to be raised by ours. Dad was born to Jose Mario and Hermila Rico in Berkeley, CA, on July 7, 1945. He graduated from East Chicago Washington and loved telling stories about his "Harbor" days singing Doo-wop on the street corners, dances at the K-House and his days in "The Playboys" social club. He valiantly served his country in the Army during Vietnam (1967-68) and was awarded the Bronze Star for courageously carrying a fellow wounded soldier back to the helicopter during hostile fire. Our humble hero was proud of his family and never missed his children and grandchildren's games or programs, coaching many of them. Proud active member of the DAV Chapter 17 (Hammond), Our Lady of Perpetual Help and The Cursillo Gary Diocese.