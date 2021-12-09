Peter J. Gaich
LANSING, IL — Peter J. Gaich, age 89, of Lansing, IL passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol Gaich (nee Axtell); Loving father of Jeff (Gina) Gaich; Cherished grandfather of Sam and Sofia Gaich; Cherished brother of the late Natalie "Honey" DeSandro, late George (late Lorraine) Gaich, Margaret "Dolly" (late Ronald) Tatgenhorst, Charlene (Roman) Krygier, and the late Darlene "Joyce" (late Frank) Kuiken. Preceded in death by his mother, Martha O'Shenic. Peter loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed bow hunting. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Visitation Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN with Rev. Jason DeVries officiating. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association are greatly appreciated. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com