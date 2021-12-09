LANSING, IL — Peter J. Gaich, age 89, of Lansing, IL passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol Gaich (nee Axtell); Loving father of Jeff (Gina) Gaich; Cherished grandfather of Sam and Sofia Gaich; Cherished brother of the late Natalie "Honey" DeSandro, late George (late Lorraine) Gaich, Margaret "Dolly" (late Ronald) Tatgenhorst, Charlene (Roman) Krygier, and the late Darlene "Joyce" (late Frank) Kuiken. Preceded in death by his mother, Martha O'Shenic. Peter loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed bow hunting. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.