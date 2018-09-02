Peter J. Kobe, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2018. Beloved husband of Marcella, and the late Eileen (nee Hickey); loving father of Richard (Peggy) Kobe, Peter Jr. (Ann Flannery, M.D.) Kobe and Patti (Bill) Barrett; dear grandfather of Eric (Allison), Allison, Caroline, Kathleen, Christopher, Kimberly, Chris (late. Millie), Bill, Stephanie (Will) and Jennifer (Catalin); great grandfather of six; fond brother of Bertha (late. Michael) DeLuca, Helen (late. Mark) Smith and Angeline (late. Joseph) Jakov. He was born in Whiting, IN to Michael and Elizabeth (nee Jursinic) Kobe on March 27, 1927. Peter was a proud Marine veteran serving his country from the end of WW II until 1948. A welder by trade, he advanced his career into plant superintendent at Union Tank Car in East Chicago, IN until his retirement in 1987. He enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles, coin collecting and was a savvy investor.
Visitation Tuesday 4:00-8:00p.m. at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St (1 blk so. of Ogden Ave), Downers Grove, IL. 630/968-1000. Interment private. Memorials to Semper Fi Fund (www.semperfifund.org) are appreciated.