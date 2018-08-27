CROWN POINT, IN - Peter J. Parlos, age 94, of Crown Point, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018. He was born in Youngstown, OH to the late John and Despina Parlos. He was a retired US Navy Lieutenant and served in both WWII and the Korean War. He also served 20 years in the Reserves. Peter was a 1945 graduate of the Illinois Institute of Technology. He retired from Copperweld Steel where he was employed as a mechanical engineer. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Peter is survived by five sons: Daniel (Gail), Martin (Karen), Neil (Debbie), Bryan (Felicia), and Timothy; five daughters: Sally Bice, Ruth (Jim) Wright, Mary Beth (Jeff) Morris, Janet (Randy) Carter, Jackie (Greg) Smith; 32 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several great- great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marygrace; grandson, Jason Stark; granddaughter, Melody Parlos; two brothers, Mike and Paul Parlos; son-in-law, Bob Jen.
Visitation for Peter will be Tuesday, August 28, 2018 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Winfield Chapel, 10909 Randolph, Winfield/Crown Point, 46307.