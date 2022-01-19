CROWN POINT - Peter J. Reynolds, age 79 of Crown Point, passed away January 16, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1942 to Peter A. and Margaret M. Reynolds in Gary, IN. Pete graduated from Holy Angels, Bishop Noll, and Purdue University. He was employed by Wise Way State Theatre, U.S. Steel, LaSalle Steel, GLV Berkheimer, Proctor Calumet, Excelsior Supply, and Barrick Realty. In 1992 he established Pete's Irish Pub in Crown Point, in 1993 he organized the first St. Patrick's Day parade in Crown Point. Pete retired in 2004. He was a Mason, being raised at Porter Lodge (F&AM #2), Scottish Rite of South Bend, Orak Shriner of Michigan City, and Jester's Court #43 of Michigan City. Pete was also a member and on the Board of Gary Ski Club, Home Builders Association, Gary University Club and Gary Sportsmen's Club. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy.