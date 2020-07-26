Peter J. Vastinar

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DAD AND GRANDPA, PETER J. VASTINAR ON HIS 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Remembering you on this day, as we often do. Loving you always and forever, Kathy, Steve and Zack

