EAST SIDE - Peter J. Vrdolyak, age 91, late of the East Side passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine 'Jerri' (nee Nelson). Loving father of Peter J. (Nancy) Vrdolyak III and Joseph P. Vrdolyak II. Cherished grandfather of Sydney Reese, Madison Leigh and Peter J. Vrdolyak IV. Dearest brother of John Vrdolyak, Edward R. (Denise) Vrdolyak, late Joseph P. (Barbara) Vrdolyak, late Genevieve M. (late Henry) Simmons, late Victor A. (late Ruth) Vrdolyak and late Matilda Vrdolyak. Dearest brother-in-law of Lois (Jack) Cleary. Devoted son of the late Peter Sr. (late Barbara) and (late Matilda) Vrdolyak. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
WWII U.S. Army Air Corps/Navy Veteran. Retired Ironworker Union Local #1. Member of American Legion Post #493.
Visitation Wednesday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Sacred Heart Croatian Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749.