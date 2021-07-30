Peter Kenneth Sanders
October 21, 1932 — July 24, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN — Peter Kenneth Sanders passed away at his home in Griffith, Indiana on July 24, 2021. Peter was born on October 21, 1932, to his beloved parents Kenneth Peter and Hazel Pauline Sanders.
He grew up in Gary, Hegewisch, the East Side, and Marktown, East Chicago, Indiana. Upon his graduation from East Chicago Roosevelt High School, Peter attended Indiana University, Northwest. A valued and respected employee for over 35 years of LTV Steel Indiana Harbor Works, he retired as area supervisor of the sinter plant and docks, Blast Furnace Department. He was former president of the Griffith PTC, a council on which he served from 1965-1970, and served for several years on Griffith's EMS Board.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Charles Rose Sanders, and his children: Peter Mark Sanders (Lynn), Jennifer Sue Sanders (Lori), Diane Lynn Vopinek (George), Julia Ann Nicoll (Rob) and James Richard Sanders (Michelle). Peter was the loving Papa to grandchildren: Christine, Melanie, George, and Maeve, Lily, Peter. He was also a revered uncle to many Rose and Sanders nieces and nephews.
Peter enjoyed the simplest of things - a good cup of coffee, visiting with family and a challenging crossword puzzle. His sense of humor, curiosity and intellect were unmatched. Peter was an avid reader, a Cubs, Bears, and IU basketball fan, and enjoyed some good golf back in the day. His life was a constant witness to love of family and he would like to be remembered, in his own words, as "an American steelworker."
The family will celebrate his life privately. But if you have a story to share (and if you knew him, you probably do), please share in the comments for the family.