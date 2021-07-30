Peter Kenneth Sanders

October 21, 1932 — July 24, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN — Peter Kenneth Sanders passed away at his home in Griffith, Indiana on July 24, 2021. Peter was born on October 21, 1932, to his beloved parents Kenneth Peter and Hazel Pauline Sanders.

He grew up in Gary, Hegewisch, the East Side, and Marktown, East Chicago, Indiana. Upon his graduation from East Chicago Roosevelt High School, Peter attended Indiana University, Northwest. A valued and respected employee for over 35 years of LTV Steel Indiana Harbor Works, he retired as area supervisor of the sinter plant and docks, Blast Furnace Department. He was former president of the Griffith PTC, a council on which he served from 1965-1970, and served for several years on Griffith's EMS Board.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Charles Rose Sanders, and his children: Peter Mark Sanders (Lynn), Jennifer Sue Sanders (Lori), Diane Lynn Vopinek (George), Julia Ann Nicoll (Rob) and James Richard Sanders (Michelle). Peter was the loving Papa to grandchildren: Christine, Melanie, George, and Maeve, Lily, Peter. He was also a revered uncle to many Rose and Sanders nieces and nephews.