Oct. 17, 1942 - March 4, 2023

Peter L. Romcevich, 80, died peacefully in his sleep on March 4, 2023 in Framingham, MA.

Born in Chicago, IL son of the late race car driver Pete Romcevich (Slavko Romcevic) and Lila Fern Romcevich (Patterson).

Beloved husband of Mary Catherine (Finnerty) Romcevich. Devoted father of Peter "Petey Boy" Romcevich and daughter Mary Janice Barber and her husband Keith. Cherished grandfather of Melanie, Nick and Mackenzie Barber and uncle of Jerry Vlasic and Nick Vlasic. He also leaves many longtime friends including John Boone, the Finnertys, the Arestys and the residents of Carlyle House. He's preceded in death by his beloved sister Lila Fern "Li" Vlasic and her husband Jerry Vlasic.

Visitations were held at the John C Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd (off Rt 30), Wayland, MA.

Funeral service was held at Great Road Church in Acton, MA. Interment followed in North Cemetery, Wayland, MA.

Memorial contributions in Pete's honor may be sent to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215, where Pete's family wishes to thank Dr. Rafael A Vega and Dr. Stephanie Buss for their efforts to give Pete quality of life in his last years. Alternatively, contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 160 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459.

