PORTAGE, IN - Peter Leon Jr., age 86, of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on January 5, 1934 in Gary, IN to Pedro and Manuela (Morin) Leon.

Peter survived by his wife, Rosemary (Sargent) Leon; children: Paula (Mark) Henley, Perry (Melissa) Leon, and Lorna Hubbard; siblings: Juan (Tamiko) Flores, Rosa Mangual, Simon (Gloria) Leon, and Edward (Gladys) Leon; grandchildren: Heather Leon, James (Regiss) Leon, Nicole Pennington, Megan Cormican, Kristen (Scott) Swanson, and Peter (Monica) Hubbard; great-grandchildren: Takota Leon, Ariana Pennington, Peyton Leon, Layla Leon, Harley Stein, Caelyn Stein, McCoy Swanson, Bryce Hubbard, Oliver Swanson, Julianna Hubbard, and Brooklyn Hubbard; great great grandson, Westley Leon. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Juanita Sanusky, and son-in-law, Hobart Hubbard.

Peter married the love of his life, Rosemary, on April 15, 1956. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Ironworkers Local 395. Peter enjoyed spending his time on his front porch, Saturday breakfasts, and laughing with family and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time.