Peter M. Dosen

VALPARAISO, IN - Peter M. Dosen, age 87 of Valparaiso, passed away August 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Lois E., (nee Mender); loving father of Ellen (Larry) Taylor, Peter (Laura nee Ahlstedt) Dosen, Gerrianne Dosen and Daniel Dosen; loving grandfather and great grandfather. Devoted son of late Anton and late Anna Dosen; dear brother of late John Dosen, late Mary ( late Nick) Serdar, late Micheal (Manda) Dosen, late Kay (late Andy) Kucek, late Steve (late Marge) Dosen, late Joe (late Kaye) Dosen, late Rose Dosen,; and brother-in-law to late Louis (late Arlene) Mender, late Dorothy (late John) Hickey and Richard (late Paulette) Mender; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran during the Korean War and a retired President of Lake End Sales and City of Chicago.

Visitation will take place Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 9:00–10:30 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN. Entombment Memory Lane Memorial Park. www.burnsfuneral.com