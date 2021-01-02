 Skip to main content
Peter Michael Hamang, II

IN LOVING MEMORY OF PETER MICHAEL ON HIS 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN - 1/1/2011.

You will never be forgotten and always hold a special place in our hearts. We will love you 'til the end of time.

The Hamang, Shalla, Gates & Hamann Families.

