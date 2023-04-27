Dec. 21, 1949 - April 26, 2023

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Peter Michael Hamang, M.D., 73, of Merrillville, Indiana passed away on April 26, 2023, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Peter was born on December 21, 1949, in Gary, Indiana and a graduate of Indiana University Medical School and had a medical practice in Hobart, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael F. Hamang and his son, Peter Michael Hamang, II. Peter is survived by his step-granddaughter, Avery Hasza; his son, Matthew (Karen) Hamang and daughter, Elisabeth McDaniel. Peter is also survived by his mother, Josephine Hamang; sisters: Michele (Steve) Shalla, Julie (John) Hamann, Bridget (Kevin) Gates, Michaelene Hamang and brothers: Michael (Tracy) Hamang and Dr. Joseph Hamang.

There will be a private service for the family at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway in Crown Point, Indiana. Interment will be at Memory Lane Cemetery, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville, Indiana. www.burnsfuneral.com