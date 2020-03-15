Peter P. Pflanzer

DYER, IN - Peter J. Pflanzer, age 81 of Dyer, IN passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Grace Pflanzer; children: Kevin Pflanzer, Krista Plfanzer, Steve (Christy) Clettenberg and Julie Sealy; grandchildren: Brenna, Carson, Bryce, Katy, Caroline and Blaine; and brother-in-law, Frank Herold.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN with a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass.

Peter was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and owned Oakwood Financial Services as a Financial Advisor for 45 years. He enjoyed travel especially to Hawaii. Peter most loved and adored his grandchildren and will be dearly missed.