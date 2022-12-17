SCHERERVILLE, IN - Peter R. Feikema, age 73, of Schererville, IN, went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Dianne, and his cherished son and daughter, Keith and Kathryn (Kate). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Anita Aardema, Orville, Roger, Wesley Feikema, and parents Peter & Kathryn Feikema.

He retired after 33 years of teaching in the Hammond School System. Peter made a difference in his community by volunteering in many ways. He participated in the Schererville Police VIPS Program, and was an active member of his church.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The funeral service will follow immediately at 3:00 pm with Pastor Andy Nearpass officiating.

At rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be given to Bible League International or a charity of your choosing.

