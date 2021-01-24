July 3, 1957 - Jan. 15, 2021

LANSING, IL - Peter Scott Krilich, of Lansing, Illinois, age 63, died in the early morning hours on January 15, 2021. Peter is preceded in death by his father, Peter Paul Krilich. He is survived by his loving wife, Dale Marie; his daughter, Dana; his sons: Brian (wife, Angie) and Kevin (wife, Dominique); his mother, Milece; his brothers: Richard and Robert; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and countless others, because Peter considered almost everyone family.

To say Peter was a people person is an understatement. He loved to meet new people. It feels like he had a friend in every city, county, and state. Those that knew him, often called him, "Big Pete." But those that knew him well, knew it wasn't just because of his physical presence, but because it also reflected the size of his heart (and his mouth). Big Pete left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

He loved to talk, listen to and in his younger years, play his Croatian music, watch his cooking shows, and, in recent years, watch all of the political news with Quinn, the family dog, at his side. He was always on his phone wheeling and dealing, offering tips and advice, or just checking in with a friend. Whenever you needed Peter, he was always just a call away.