CROWN POINT, IN - Peter Stathakis, age 85 of Crown Point, passed away June 2, 2021. He was a retired US Steel employee. Peter was preceded in death by his wife Ida.

He is survived by his loving children: Angie (Charles) Kaufman, Marino (Diana) Stathakis, Julie (Louis) Pappas, Christ (Betty) Stathakis; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings: Leon Stath, Olga Gerodemos, Joan Lalios, Denise Petropolos, Connie Katsouras; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN with Trisagion service at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison, Merrillville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com