LOWELL, IN - Peter Stepanovich, 76, of Lowell, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. He is survived by his wife, May; daughter, Annmarie (Clayton) Miller of Lowell; grandchildren, Cadence, Carter, Mason and Charlotte; brothers, Mitch (Karen) of TX, Rayco (Robin) of Wanatah and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve Stepanovich and Annmarie Schultz.

Pete was a US Army veteran serving during Vietnam. He retired from Arcelor-Mittal where he was an Electrician and then a Crane Man.

Cremation will precede Visitation, February 4, from 2:00-6:00 PM with Memorial Services, February 5, 1:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell. sheetsfuneral.com