LYNWOOD, IL - (July 12, 1957 - January 11, 2019) Peter Torres, age 61 of Lynwood, IL passed away Friday, January 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving son, Jason (Alexandra) Torres; cherished grandfather of: Siena Rush Tones and Aria Jaye Torres. Also surviving is his father Alfred Torres; brothers: Al (Lubica) Torres and Andrew Torres. Peter was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Debra (nee Holsomback) Torres and his loving mother Theresa Torres.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 21, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 noon. Interment private.
Peter retired from Ford Motor Company after many years of service. He was a proud member of the UAW. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed working on cars, riding his motorcycle, and going on trips with family and friends. He and Debra, the love of his life, enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts around the country, and seeing their favorite groups, which included the Grateful Dead, Wilco and the Rolling Stones to name a few. Peter always had a special love in his heart for his dogs. Peter was loved by many and he will be truly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peter's name to the Grand Kids Foundation. http://grandkids.orgidonate/