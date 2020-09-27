 Skip to main content
Peter Tsiakopoulos

Peter Tsiakopoulos

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Peter Tsiakopoulos of Schererville, IN passed away on September 24, 2020. He is survived by his sisters: Dena (Tom) Panouses, Maria Vrehas, Stella (George) Liapis; sister-in-law, Cathy Tsiakopoulos; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private family funeral service will be held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Schererville. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 219-322-6616.

