Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Peter Tsiakopoulos of Schererville, IN passed away on September 24, 2020. He is survived by his sisters: Dena (Tom) Panouses, Maria Vrehas, Stella (George) Liapis; sister-in-law, Cathy Tsiakopoulos; many nieces, nephews and cousins.