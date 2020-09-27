SCHERERVILLE, IN - Peter Tsiakopoulos of Schererville, IN passed away on September 24, 2020. He is survived by his sisters: Dena (Tom) Panouses, Maria Vrehas, Stella (George) Liapis; sister-in-law, Cathy Tsiakopoulos; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family funeral service will be held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Schererville. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.
LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 219-322-6616.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.