Peter W. "Pete" Caruso

HAMMOND, IN - Peter W. Caruso, age 70, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janet L. Caruso (Nee Peslak); siblings: Al (Alice), Frankie (Pam), Tony (Ruthann) Caruso, Dorothy Barrella, Janice Faller, Hilda Hall; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Caruso; siblings: Jim, Lucy and Nancy.

Pete was born and raised in Youngstown, OH and graduated from East High School in 1969. He moved to the region 42 years ago and has worked in the steel mills and housekeeping industry. He enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar and watching TV. Pete was a loving husband, brother and friend who will be missed by many.

Cremation with no services were selected. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the animal shelter of your choice in Pete Caruso's name would be appreciated. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.