Oct. 26, 1944 - Mar. 20, 2023

VALPARAISO - Phebe A. Klapp, 78, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Klapp; sister, Orma Kuehl; parents, Irma and Albert Kolasinski. Her surviving family members include her only daughter, Stephanie (Rusty) Wilburn of Indianapolis; life partner of many years, David L. Goodwin of Valparaiso. Phebe and her husband, Steve, moved from Valparaiso to DeMotte in 1967. She worked in the cafeteria at DeMotte Elementary, then was the bookkeeper at Kankakee Valley High School for many years, after that she managed the accounting at Tysen's Grocery in DeMotte.

After her husband, Steve, of 33 years passed she moved back to Valparaiso and worked for the Boys and Girls Club at Union Center Elementary. She and her old friend Dave Goodwin became friends again and later became partners until her death. Phebe and Dave were active in their church, First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso and in 7:00 a.m. Kiwanas group. Phebe and Dave traveled to many wonderful places over the last 25 years. They enjoyed their friend group from DeMotte with whom they vacationed and still enjoyed their Friday night dinners. Phebe was taken into the fold of Dave's family and enjoyed gathering with his children, grandchildren and most recently great-grandchildren. Phebe lived her life to the fullest.

Meet with the family 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St., Valparaiso IN with a Memorial Service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Kimber-lee Adams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the Boys and Girls Club.

