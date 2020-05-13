Phebe C. Vullmahn (nee Sturgon)

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Phebe C. Vullmahn (nee Sturgon), 93, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Phebe is survived by her children, Clare (Gerald) Starcevic and Christopher (Nancy) Vullmahn; grandchildren, Gerald (Rebecca) Starcevic of Lowell, Massachusetts, Amy "Tina" Starcevic of Chicago, IL, and Chris (Stephanie) Vullmahn of Sherwood, AR; and great-grandchildren: Gretchen Clare, Nadja Christian, Naomi Violet, Paislee Noel and Maeva Rose.

Phebe was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher, Sr.

Phebe was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Glen Park, the Rosary Sodality and the Sunshine Senior Citizens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Phebe's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.

