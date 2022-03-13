Philip Anthony Malis

PORTAGE, IN - Philip "Phil" Anthony Malis, 89, of Portage, IN, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Gary, IN in 1932 to the late Anthony and Anna (nee Mazilausky) Malis.

He retired 30 years ago from the EJE Railroad as a Clerk at Kirk Yard, Gary, IN.

He is survived by his companion and best friend of almost 40 years, Sylvia Moore; his children: David (Brigette) Malis, and Sharon Brown; stepchildren: Lillian (Scott) Falk, Kenneth (Heidi) Moore, Lorri (Steve) Davenport, and beloved grandchildren. Survived by his two sisters: Patricia (Robert) Urig and Loretta (Richard) Johann, and other loving family members and friends. Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents, and brothers.

Phil would have been so proud that he was able to be a Gift-Of-Life Organ-Eye-Tissue Donor in Indianapolis, IN.

A memorial service will be held at Portage First United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Michael Lawson. Cremation handled by REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel of Portage.