Philip Everett Werno Jr. went home to Jesus on August 22, 2020 at the age of 81 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 19, 1939 to Philip Werno and Ruth Trader Werno in Black Oak, IN.

Philip was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 and Employed by Vidimos Inc. for many years. He enjoyed being in nature and hunting and fishing in his free time.

Philip joins his loved ones in heaven and is survived by his children: Deborah Daniel, Mark Werno, Phillis Sanders, Philip (Julie) Werno III; his grandchildren: Danny and Murry Daniel, Ryan (Ashley) and Carter Werno, Kylie (Rob) Agne, Joshua, Tiffany, and Stephanie Sanders, Sara (Timothy) Zarris, and Philip (Allison) Werno IV; his great grandchildren: Malaya, Mia, and Merrin Agne, Austin and Sawyer Werno, Ariana Sanders; his sister, Ann Benson; his brother, Arlie Werno.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.fagenmiller.com

Deuteronomy 33:27 "The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you..."