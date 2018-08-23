WHITING, IN - Philip J. Bachurek, age 75 of Whiting, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018 at Regency Hospital in East Chicago. He was the beloved husband of Renee F. (Kouba) Bachurek; former husband and friend of Christine Bachurek; loving father of Philip Bachurek Jr. and Jennifer (Matt) Bachurek Lamb; cherished grandfather of Abbey Rose Bachurek, late infant grandson, Philip Bachurek III and three step-grandchildren; dearest brother of the late Ronald (Dorothy) Bachurek and Laura (Roger) Allen; beloved uncle of numerous nieces and nephew; supportive stepfather of Sean Keen and Hilary Keen; dear daddy of Jezebel, his treasured Min Pin.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 at 7:00 PM at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 PM to time of services; interment private.
Phil Bachurek was born in Hammond on May 5, 1943 to the late Stanley and Rose (Vasilak) Bachurek. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1961. Phil was a retiree of USG in East Chicago and was an avid White Sox fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting 'Gimme Shelter' (for pets) or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
