Philip J. Mateja, Sr.

WHITING, IN - Philip John Mateja Sr., husband, father, athlete, teacher, coach, administrator, friend. Papa - born August 25, 1930 to a single mom and six siblings in Goose Island of Whiting. There are no words to express how much he did for everyone to live their best life. The epitome of character - keeping promises, filling voids, and stepping up for those who did not. He passed on to his heavenly family at 6:00 p.m., August 6, 2021 without complaint as church bells rang surrounded by his blessed family, with the love of his life for 75 yrs, wife Sue (Haluska) Mateja, holding his hand. He was preceded in death by his mother Angeline and all six of his siblings, including dear "Aunite Ann" Roberts. Phil was a gifted athlete, scholar, and counselor. Many people have expressed how much they appreciated watching him at Purdue/Army/Senators, learning from him on the Credit Union/Slovak Club/City Council or helping them through a tough time especially those in the "tank" at Morton High School. After he retired, he enjoyed bargain hunting, going to the boat, and anything to do with his grand kids. Now rest that sweet soul in Heaven watching your sports, chewing tobacco, and having an Old Style. He leaves his legacy of good through his children: Phil Jr, Debbie Soule, and Becky Lombardini; along with his beloved grandchildren: Heather Mateja, Amanda and Nick Soule, and Lia, Lorann and Luke Lombardini. We love you tremendously and will keep you in our heart until we meet again in Paradise.