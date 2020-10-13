Philip Jesse "Phil" Gutierrez

For a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend, Philip Jesse Gutierrez "Phil" passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the age of 87, after several months of declining health, he died suddenly, yet peacefully with his beloved wife, Lorenza, and his daughter Monica by his side. He was born on October 28, 1932, in East Chicago, Indiana. He was the only son of Jose and Dolores Gutierrez (both deceased), and cherished brother to his five sisters, Carmen Alfaro (deceased), Joan Gutierrez, Frances De Hoyos (deceased), Guadalupe Leonard, and Josephine Gudino.

He believed in living with quiet dignity, honorable strength, humbleness and loyalty. As a devout Catholic, and U.S. Army Veteran, he devoted his life to honoring and serving God as well as his country. He was a dedicated and exceptionally hard worker who strived for excellence from himself and believed in the excellence of others. By trade, he was a skilled brick mason working for Inland Steel (Arcelor Mittal) his entire career, but he was also an accomplished handyman tirelessly offering his services and knowledge to those in need. As a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was adored and revered for his kindness, generosity, wisdom and most importantly his profound love and devotion to his family. He oftentimes held three jobs to ensure all needs were provided for his seven children and wife.