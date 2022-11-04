Aprl 30, 1948 - Nov. 2, 2022

BRAZIL, IN - Philip John Tabor, 74, passed away November 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. Philip was born to the late John and Harriet (Lisiak) Tabor on April 30, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois.

Philip served his country in the United States Army. Philip lived in Hammond, Indiana after being honorably discharged from the military. On November 4, 1972 Philip married the love of his life, Mary Ann. Together, Philip and Mary Ann raised three children in their home in Highland, Indiana. He worked as a driver for UPS for 40 years. After retiring, Philip built his retirement home in Reelsville, Indiana. Philip and Mary moved to Reelsville in 2010.

Philip loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. In his free time, he loved playing golf.

Philip is preceded in death by his parents, one nephew, William Tabor, as well as his mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and John Pastor, and a sister-in-law Betty Standish.

Philip is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Mary Ann Tabor, three children, Vincent Tabor (Jodi), Rebecca Smith (Brad), John Tabor (Eileen), five grandchildren, Kinley, Kamryn, Anderson, Annelise, and Delaney, siblings, Laura Kramp (Dave), William Tabor (Vonetta), Steve Tabor (Jenelle), a brother-in-law, Michael Pastor, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Monday, November 7th from 10 AM until 12:30 P.M. at French Funeral Home, 421 East National Avenue. A funeral mass will begin at 1 P.M. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 19 North Alabama Street in Brazil.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 4122 South 7th Street Terre Haute, Indiana 47802.

To post a note of condolence please visit www.frenchfuneralhome.com.