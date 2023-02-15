Phil was a band booster at S.Effingham HS and loved spending time with his family. He was into personal fitness and helping others.The Crown Point, In native was a graduate of DePauw University in Indiana and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, Christy; children Ashley and Carson; parents James and Phyllis Wayco; brother James Eric Wayco (Tammy Lewis); and various aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service was held at Thomas Strickland Funeral Home. Effingham Chapel. Remembrances: St. Boniface Church.