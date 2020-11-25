Philip Ray Sallie

JACKSONVILLE, FL — Friday, November 20, 2020, Philip Ray Sallie, faithful servant, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna "The Bear," of 63 years; their children, Pamela (Lee) Wallace, Richard (Laura) Sallie, Sallie Jan (John) Bertolini; grandchildren: Lauren (Aaron) Fox, Tricia (Tim) Conley, Matthew (Lin) Miller, Andrew Philip Miller, Maximilian Miller, Logan Sallie and Leken Sallie; great-grandchildren, Garret and Jordan Conley; and his sister, Geraldine "Beanie" (Darrell) Smith.

Philip was born on January 6, 1938, in Rush, KY, to James Leslie "Les" Sallie and Ella Coburn Sallie.

Most importantly in Philips' life was his relationship with his Savior. He loved his Lord, his family and his church in that order.

Funeral services will be held Friday November 27, 2020 at Sparks Funeral Home, 203 W. Main St., Grayson, KY 41143. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow. He will be laid to rest at the Sallie Cemetery in Rush, KY.