HAMMOND, IN - Philip "Uncle Phil" A. Kotlowski, age 72, US Naval Veteran of the Vietnam War, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Beloved husband for 52 years to Rose M. Kotlowski nee Potter. Loving father of Philip (Tracy) Kotlowski, Sand (Paul) Dziepak, Tim (Rhonda) Kotlowski, Don (Melody) Hall, Lisa (Shawn) Hall and Karyn (Scott) Fentress. Devoted brother of Ada (Ron) Landwehr, Tony Kotlowski, John (Wilma) Kotlowski and Regina (Elmer) Shreve. Proud pappa and grandpa of Stephanie and Jacob Kotlowski, Christina and Daniel Dziepak, Alexis, Tim Jr. and Angelina Kotlowski, Savannah and Anthony Hall, Jacob Biscan, and Theresa and Brennon McLaughlin. Dearest great-grandpa of Damon [ya%]Andryske. Cherished nephew of Loretta Sitter. Fond uncle to the nieces and nephews of the Kotlowski, Landwehr, Shreve, Netherton, Heymig, Gloder, Sohaney, Dixon, Aardsma, Peters, Rodgers, Loverson, Potter, Dilbecks and Merrill families, and so many others and numerous cousins. God-father to Veronica Cooper (nee Jackson), Laura Creeger nee Landwehr and Kenny Stuart. Preceded in death by his parents Philip J. Kotlowski and Sandra Kotlowski (nee Ciolfi), his siblings Michael Kotlowski, Tommy Kotlowski, Cathy Netherton, his grandchildren Hunter, Cheyene and Chesney Hall, his niece Christine Shreve, and dear friend Francine Rodgers. [ya%]
Phil spent four years in the Navy then worked at Western Southern Life Insurance until he retired after 35 years and briefly at Cabela's. He was a life member of Knights of Columbus Unity Council 726.
Phil enjoyed smelt fishing, camping, campfires, riding the golf cart, collecting coins, shot glasses and hats, 50's and 60's music, dancing, singing Mac the Knife and Big Boppers Wedding whenever he was asked. He was great at developing blue prints. He loved all holidays, popcorn, bowling, tinkering in the garage, playing with pets, Lionel trains, being Santa's helper and most of all spending time with his grandkids.
He was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. There will be a private family mass at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. As of now, due to the coronavirus, the State of Indiana requires no more than ten people at a time at the visitation.
For further information, please call LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.
