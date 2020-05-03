Philip "Uncle Phil" A. Kotlowski

Beloved husband for 52 years to Rose M. Kotlowski nee Potter. Loving father of Philip (Tracy) Kotlowski, Sand (Paul) Dziepak, Tim (Rhonda) Kotlowski, Don (Melody) Hall, Lisa (Shawn) Hall and Karyn (Scott) Fentress. Devoted brother of Ada (Ron) Landwehr, Tony Kotlowski, John (Wilma) Kotlowski and Regina (Elmer) Shreve. Proud pappa and grandpa of Stephanie and Jacob Kotlowski, Christina and Daniel Dziepak, Alexis, Tim Jr. and Angelina Kotlowski, Savannah and Anthony Hall, Jacob Biscan, and Theresa and Brennon McLaughlin. Dearest great-grandpa of Damon [ya%]Andryske. Cherished nephew of Loretta Sitter. Fond uncle to the nieces and nephews of the Kotlowski, Landwehr, Shreve, Netherton, Heymig, Gloder, Sohaney, Dixon, Aardsma, Peters, Rodgers, Loverson, Potter, Dilbecks and Merrill families, and so many others and numerous cousins. God-father to Veronica Cooper (nee Jackson), Laura Creeger nee Landwehr and Kenny Stuart. Preceded in death by his parents Philip J. Kotlowski and Sandra Kotlowski (nee Ciolfi), his siblings Michael Kotlowski, Tommy Kotlowski, Cathy Netherton, his grandchildren Hunter, Cheyene and Chesney Hall, his niece Christine Shreve, and dear friend Francine Rodgers. [ya%]