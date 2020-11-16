VALPARAISO, IN - Philip W. Stoner, 85, a lifelong resident of Valparaiso, died Thursday evening at home with family at his side. Mr. Stoner was born Dec. 29, 1934 to Florence (Phillips) and Wayne Stoner, also of Porter County. Phil was a successful grain and cattle farmer, He was also a banker and director for many years with First National Bank, now 1st Source Bank, Valparaiso. An Army veteran, he served two years during the time of the Korean War, mostly in Guam. Family, farming and his ancestral lineage meant the world to the lifelong Valparaiso resident. During his lifetime Phil witnessed many changes in the farming industry - as a young boy he drove a manual plow with horses to plant the fields. His love of land, crops and cattle never wavered.