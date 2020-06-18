STUART, FL - Philip Wayne Arnold, age 78, of Stuart, FL formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born July 10, 1941 in Lawranceville, IL to Thomas and Pansy (nee Catt) Arnold. Philip is survived by his wife Genny Arnold (nee Evans); children: Evelyn (Christian) Modlich of Germany, Dawn (Keith) VanderWoude and Tommy (Michelle) Arnold, both of Highland, IN; step-children: Dolores Thomas, Larry (Carol) Thomas, Lora Thomas, all of IL; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; sister Jeanette Kelly of Florida; brother Dennis Arnold of Indiana and was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, 1st wife Judith Arnold; and granddaughter Laura Lube.