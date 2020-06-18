Philip Wayne Arnold

Philip Wayne Arnold

{{featured_button_text}}
Philip Wayne Arnold

STUART, FL - Philip Wayne Arnold, age 78, of Stuart, FL formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born July 10, 1941 in Lawranceville, IL to Thomas and Pansy (nee Catt) Arnold. Philip is survived by his wife Genny Arnold (nee Evans); children: Evelyn (Christian) Modlich of Germany, Dawn (Keith) VanderWoude and Tommy (Michelle) Arnold, both of Highland, IN; step-children: Dolores Thomas, Larry (Carol) Thomas, Lora Thomas, all of IL; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; sister Jeanette Kelly of Florida; brother Dennis Arnold of Indiana and was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, 1st wife Judith Arnold; and granddaughter Laura Lube.

Philip honorably served in the United States Army, retired from Amoco, was a lifetime member of Calumet City Fishing and Hunting Club, and was an avid golfer.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Castle Hill Funeral Home: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A service will be presided by Pastor Bill Whitford at 7:00 p.m. A private cremation will follow.

For service information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts