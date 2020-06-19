STUART, FL — Philip Wayne Arnold, 78, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born July 10, 1941, in Lawranceville, IL, to Thomas and Pansy (nee Catt) Arnold. Philip is survived by his wife Genny Arnold (nee Evans); children, Evelyn (Christian) Modlich of Germany, Dawn (Keith) VanderWoude and Tommy (Michelle) Arnold, both of Highland, IN; stepchildren, Dolores Thomas, Larry (Carol) Thomas and Lora Thomas, all of IL; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Kelly, of Florida; and brother, Dennis Arnold, of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, a sister, first wife, Judith Arnold, and granddaughter, Laura Lube.