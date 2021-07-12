LOGANSPORT - Phillip "Brandon" Michael, age 38, of Logansport, IN passed away on Wednesday July 7th, 2021.

He is survived by his mother, Donna (Jay) Eeingenberg; sister Kimberly (Jeffrey) Couch, aunts; Debra (Perry) Zack, Diana (Perry) Hershman, and nieces and nephews; Anna, Jaylynn, Denver, Kaydance, Jeremiah, and Autumn

Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Sonny L. Michael and grandparents Donald D. Jones and Phyllis R. Jones

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 13th, 2021, beginning at 11:45 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Pastor Paul Anderson officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday from 10:00 AM till 11:45 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Phillip enjoyed spending his time at camp where he loved ziplining and canoeing. Phillip loved his friends and caregivers at Camelot Care Facility and Carey Adult Services in Logansport where he made lifelong friends.

Phillip had a beautiful smile that would light up any room. Phillip brought happiness wherever he went.

He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com