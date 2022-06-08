 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillip D. "Phil" Mullins

Phillip D. "Phil" Mullins

June 11, 1987 - June 3, 2022

HOBART - Phillip D. "Phil" Mullins, age 34, of Hobart, passed away unexpectedly while at home on June 3, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1987, to the late Michael and Barbara Mullins. Phil graduated from Hobart High School and then worked as a laborer for Leigh Hansson in Illinois. On June 6, 2015, Phil married Catherine Martin at the First Unitarian Church. In his free time, Phil enjoyed playing video games, DND and other role-playing games. Phil will be remembered as a hard-working man that loved his family. He will be dearly missed.

Phil is survived by his loving wife, Catherine "Katie" Mullins; four sons: Kegan, Liam, Matthew, and Michael; two brothers: Patrick (Jennie) Mullins and Michael (Whitney) Mullins; sister, Kristine (Jeremiah) Kozub; other loving family; and friends.

A visitation for Phil will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until a Time of Sharing at 6:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to take place at a later time.

Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.

