HOBART - Phillip D. "Phil" Mullins, age 34, of Hobart, passed away unexpectedly while at home on June 3, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1987, to the late Michael and Barbara Mullins. Phil graduated from Hobart High School and then worked as a laborer for Leigh Hansson in Illinois. On June 6, 2015, Phil married Catherine Martin at the First Unitarian Church. In his free time, Phil enjoyed playing video games, DND and other role-playing games. Phil will be remembered as a hard-working man that loved his family. He will be dearly missed.