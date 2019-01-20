GARY, IN - Phillip Derr, 82, of Gary, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born December 11, 1936 to Edford Derr and Anna Grembowicz in Gary, IN. He is survived by his children, Richard Derr, Randel (Deb) Derr, and Kimberly (Jeff) Stotts; grandchildren, Alicia Derr, Jacob Herron, and Jared Herron; great-grandchildren, Jocelynne, Haily, Peyton, and Joshua; sister, Joanne McGuire; many other nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Norma Jean Derr; children, Roxann Derr and Timothy Derr; his parents; three brothers and one sister. Phillip was a 1956 graduate from Lew Wallace High School in Gary. He worked for Central Distributing as a truck driver for over 30 years. Phillip was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid Cubs, Bears, and Boston Celtics fan. Phillip loved 50s and 60s music.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Father Theodore Mens, officiating. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery. Phil will be greatly missed by his loving family and dear friends. May God Grant Him Eternal Rest.