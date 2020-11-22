 Skip to main content
Phillip James Einsele

Jan. 18, 1937 - Oct. 20, 2020

DeLAND, FL - Phillip James Einsele of DeLand, FL and a Munster, IN native and former Griffith, IN resident, passed away October 20, 2020 at his home in DeLand, FL. He was 83 years old. Joanne, his wife of 51 years, was by his side.

Phil was a graduate of Hammond Tech, U.S. Navy veteran and long time employee of the Simmons Company in Munster.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Einsele; his sister, Denise Knapp; sons: Scott Einsele of Norfolk, VA and Todd (Sonya) Einsele of Monticello, IN; two stepchildren; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Helen Einsele of Munster; his son, Mark Einsele of Hammond; and his brother-in-law, Skip Knapp of Munster.

Phil will be remembered fondly for his kind, gentle nature, and his love of fishing and the outdoors. He will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

