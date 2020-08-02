HAMMOND, IN - Phillip John Biancardi, age 98, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born December 13, 1921 in East Chicago, IN the son of the late Joseph and Della Biancardi. Brother to the late Nellie (late Earl) Simpson, late Patsy (late Claudia) Biancardi, late Rose "Buttercup" (late Edward) Malloy, late Clara (late Daniel) Lynch, and late Louise (Robert) Lauer. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothea Ann "Dottie" (nee Koval) Biancardi. Phillip was a loving and devoted father of Jody (Debbie) Biancardi, Peggy Lawrence, Patti (Dave) Barth, Paula (Jeff) Kolbus, Jimmy (Grace) Biancardi. Beloved grandfather of Josh (Micki) Biancardi, Justin (Laura) Biancardi, Jonathan Biancardi, Shawna (Adam) Springer, Emily (Nick) Bruno, Jack Barth, Alee Kolbus, Jeffry Kolbus and Vanessa Douglas. Beloved great-grandfather of Madison Biancardi, Jeremiah Biancardi, Jordan Biancardi, Isla Biancardi, Addison Springer, Reagan Springer, Joseph Bruno and Liam Erdmann.

Phillip graduated in 1940 from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. He was a supervisor at DuPont Chemical Plant for 42 years and was very active as a union president and officer, officer of DuPont Credit Union, officer of DuPont Athletic Association and an officer of DuPont 25 Year Club.

Phillip was a WWII veteran and served as a medic in the U.S. Army for 3-1/2 years. He was a very loving and supportive husband and father...family first always. He was immensely proud of his Italian heritage and was a fervent and active member of the Cesare Battisti Lodge 27 in Schererville, IN. He proudly held the office of trustee for 60 plus years and was the oldest member of the lodge. He was admired by all for his peaceful disposition and his passion for the C.B. Italian Lodge. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #1700, East Chicago, IN.