Phillip John Pomeroy

VALPARAISO, IN — Phillip John Pomeroy, 75, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born November 13, 1944, in Manistee, MI, to Clarence and Valerie (Long) Pomeroy. Phil was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a master instrument technician at Bethlehem Steel and retired from Mittal Steel. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso. Phil enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed working in his garage, restoring his Volkswagen, and Phil was a fix-it-all. Most of all, Phil loved spending time with family, especially with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

On December 6, 1969, in Valparaiso, Phillip married Carol Spagna, who survives along with their children, Eric (Tiffany) Pomeroy and Kristin (Kevin) Smith; grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Elizabeth, Danny, Collin, Cayla and Christian; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Lillian, Levi and Flint; brothers, Richard (Wilma), Gordon, and Gary Pomeroy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bill and Bob Pomeroy.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM directly at St. Paul Catholic Church 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Cremation will take place following services and a burial of ashes will take place at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to VNA Hospice of NWI or St. Paul Catholic Church for the St. Timothy Center.