In Loving Memory of Phillip Norwood

Noble Soul

The loss is not just ours to call

As a Noble soul has left us all

His heart bore no grudge or grief

But wished only love and health

His empathy needs no words

But leaves a value for us to lead

His passion his hobbies met us all

But his work made no call

It is with grief that we say good bye

But his memories in our heart they lie.

Love, The Norwood Family