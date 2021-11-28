In Loving Memory of Phillip Norwood
Noble Soul
The loss is not just ours to call
As a Noble soul has left us all
His heart bore no grudge or grief
But wished only love and health
His empathy needs no words
But leaves a value for us to lead
His passion his hobbies met us all
But his work made no call
It is with grief that we say good bye
But his memories in our heart they lie.
Love, The Norwood Family
