VALPARAISO, IN - Phillip 'Phil' Eberle, age 79 of Valparaiso, formerly of Merrillville, gently departed this world surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 1, 2018.
Mr. Eberle was one of six children born to Phillip and Anna Eberle of Cedar Lake, IN. Phil was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1956, served his country in the U.S. Army as a Medic, and then graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Pharmacy. He began a long career in pharmacy, first at Meadow's Apothecary in Gary and later as Chief Pharmacist with Walgreens, from which he retired in 2005.
He married Sandra Padzik in 1961 and together raised three children in Merrillville, IN. Mr. Eberle greatly enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and family, spending summers on White Lake in Michigan, tirelessly landscaping his property, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, his storytelling, his amazing prime rib, and his life of service to others. Phil attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and was a former member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
Phil is survived by his wife Sandy of 57 years; three children: Shawna Schiralli, Craig Eberle, Marc (Sherri) Eberle; five grandchildren: Dominic and Damion Schiralli, Kelsie Eberle, Benjamin and Mackenzie Eberle; sister, Ann (George) Coukenour. Preceded in death by parents Phillip and Anna Eberle; two brothers, Robert and Jim Eberle; and two sisters: Dorothy Raebig and Janet Smith.
Private services were held for his family. Arrangements were entrusted to Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service.
