WHITING, IN - Phillip R. Miner, 69 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Munster Med-Inn.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Bernadette (nee Chidalek); loving father of the late Charles J. Miner; cherished grandpa of Alyssa (Chris Engel) Miner; dearest brother of Dennis R. Miner and the late Charles E. (Gina (Bob) Huppenthal) Miner; dear brother-in-law of Theresa (Ed) Zawadzki and Monica (David) Rusnack; many nieces, nephews and cousins; adoring canine companion, his beagle, "Honey".

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Christopher McIntyre, D.O., M. Div., officiating, followed by military honors; visitation, Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to time of services. In Phil's honor, please wear casual attire, bib overalls would be great! (do to the current health situation, face masks must be worn in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.); the service will be live-streamed at https://evt.live/baranfuneralhome/phillip-miner; interment of cremains will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cemetery, Hammond with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. officiating. Expressions of may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.