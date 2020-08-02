You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillip Serros

Phillip Serros

{{featured_button_text}}
Phillip Serros

FOUNTAIN, CO - Philip Serros, age 43 of Fountain, CO formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife, Alicia Serros; daughter, Nadia; mother, Esmeralda "YaYa" Soto; sister, Julia Serros; brother, Michael Serros; nieces: Michelle, Danielle, Mikailah, Milani, Jesenia, Maliah, Mariah and Myah.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Phil retired from the U.S. Army after serving 22 years with three tours overseas. He was a die hard Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan and loved his music. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to his daughter, Nadia. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts