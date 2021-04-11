Phillip Wayne Gutowsky

Phillip was a 1984 graduate of Highland High School in Highland, IN. He graduated from Vincennes University with a degree in Wildlife Management and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Calumet College. He also taught welding classes at Ivy Technical College in Gary, IN and studied Heating and Air Conditioning Technology at Chattahoochee Technical College in Cartersville, GA. Phil was an avid fisherman, an outdoors man, and was most at home on Lake Alice in Tomahawk, WI spending time with his grandmother at her home on Lake Alice.

"I've finished life's chores assigned to me, So put me on a boat headed out to sea. Please send along my fishing pole, For I've been invited to the fishin' hole. Where every day is a day to fish, To fill your heart with every wish. Don't worry, or feel sad for me, I'm fishin' with the Master of the sea. We will miss each other for awhile, But you will come and bring your smile. That won't be long you will see, Till we're together you and me. To all of those that think of me, Be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I'm missin', Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'." (Dalmar Pepper).