Philomena "Ginger" Hermon (nee Guilianelli)

She is survived by her son, Keith (Lorri Maratea) Hermon, of Lansing; a niece who was like a daughter to her, Judy (Scott Brawner) Kohlrus, of Springfield; granddaughters: Tiffany (Steve) Warmowski, of Jacksonville, IL, and Nicole (Matthew) Potter, of Chicago; and great-grandson, Nicholas Warmowski. She is also survived by granddaughters: Lauren Maratea, of Lansing, Erin (Ray) Vukobrat, of Schererville, IN, Joanne Maratea, of Lansing, IL, Kristin (Tim) DeBoer, of New Lenox, IL, and Carrie (Cory) Myers, of Glen Ellyn, IL; and great-grandchildren: Jordan Maratea, Julianna and Alania DeBoer and Madelyn and Hailey Myers. She is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews from her home town, Mechanicville, NY. She was also preceded in death by many animals, most of them cats, and a lot of whom were named Mickey.

When we think of Ginger, words like spunky and fiery come to mind. She worked at Isaac Walker for 39 years and only retired because she wanted to be closer to her family. Her husband used to say, "She attacks everything she does." She was always going somewhere or doing something and all of it was for the benefit of others. You'd have to run to keep up with her. She was honored with a Lansing Volunteer Award in 2011, because she helped with activities in her senior housing building, shared food with residents, gave communion as a Eucharistic minister and led Bible studies. She was very generous, tucking a $10 bill in every card she sent. On a trip to Italy with members of her church in 2000, she said her only regret was that she didn't give more money to people on the streets there. For decades she generously supported organizations to help animals, veterans, children and the Church. She was endlessly devoted to her husband, Ed, and her son, Keith. She adored her granddaughters and great-grandchildren - and we knew it.