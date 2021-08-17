May 10, 2019 - Aug. 11, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN - Phoenix Ariella Rayne Stevens, age 2, of Griffith, IN, passed away on August 11, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Erin Stevens; sisters: Isabella and Aubriella; grandparents Kelly (Mark) Snyder and Mark (Tabatha) Stevens; great-grandparents Thomas (Ruthann) Holcomb and Robert (Nancy) Stevens; aunt Haley "Titi" Stevens; uncle Donald Toth; cousins: Deegan, Savannah, and Jordan, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister Nevaeh.

Our sweet Fifi made our world grow bigger, our hearts fuller, and life meant more because she was in it. We are blessed to have loved you sweet girl. We still carry you with us and we always will.

Phoenix is a hero. She gave the gift of life to three children by being an organ donor.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

