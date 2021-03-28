GRIFFITH, IN - Phyllis A. Bohney age 84 of Griffith, Indiana, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday March 25, 2021.

She is survived by her children: Jim (Mary) Bohney, Mark Bohney, Mary (Joseph) Arnold, Paul R. (Mary Kay) Bohney, Julie (Daniel) Buksa and Amy (Roger) Wilhite; fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren; her sisters: Judy Byer and Sharon (Albin) Dubiak; brother Richard (Michelle) Bohling; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Arlene Bohling; husband, Paul and first born infant son, John Paul.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery in Schererville, Indiana.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday March 30, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue, Griffith.