Phyllis A. Grandys

11/6/1940 - 12/22/2019

IN LOVING MEMORY OF PHYLLIS A. GRANDYS

On Her First Anniversary In Heaven.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your tired hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. With Love, Your Family

